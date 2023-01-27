Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,677 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV remained flat at $143.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 252,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,222. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.44.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.