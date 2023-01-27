Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.76. The stock had a trading volume of 585,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,396. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

