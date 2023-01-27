Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) is Essex Financial Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.28% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,447,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,403,000 after purchasing an additional 124,002 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,726,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,707,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,231,000 after buying an additional 21,154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOOG traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.08. The company had a trading volume of 23,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,662. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.08. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.36 and a 52 week high of $283.64.

