Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,423,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,365,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 95,178 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.21. 999,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,589,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

