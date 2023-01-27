Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $198.74 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.99.

