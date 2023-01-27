Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,658 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after buying an additional 1,727,229 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after buying an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,117,000 after buying an additional 292,796 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.11. The company had a trading volume of 439,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,272. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $80.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.71.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
