Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 90,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.77. 218,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,284. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

