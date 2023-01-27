Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Bought by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,720 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 1.71% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $42,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 466.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after buying an additional 184,807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 87,717 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,251,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,889,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 344,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,202,000 after buying an additional 30,317 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $184.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.53. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

