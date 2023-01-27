Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is D.A. Davidson & CO.’s 2nd Largest Position

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,793,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 5.0% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.58% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $383,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 125.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 449,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,094,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 35,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.48. The company had a trading volume of 495,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,155. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

