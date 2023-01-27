Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after buying an additional 5,921,464 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086,483 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,941,971. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $50.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11.

