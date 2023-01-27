Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,469 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,080.1% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 81,448 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 634.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 126,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after buying an additional 109,202 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $112.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $129.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.10.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

