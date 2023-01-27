Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.5% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $35,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $155.62. The company had a trading volume of 151,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.81. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

