Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Rating) shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.63. 26,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 497,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

Valeura Energy Stock Up 7.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$230.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.97.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in six production leases and exploration licenses covering approximately 0.23 million gross acres and 0.19 net acres of deep rights in the Thrace Basin of northwest Turkey.

