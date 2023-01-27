V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,831 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $36.75.

