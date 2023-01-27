V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $121.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.52. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.