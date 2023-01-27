V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,852,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,931 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after acquiring an additional 821,061 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,304,000 after acquiring an additional 772,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after acquiring an additional 749,011 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. The company had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

