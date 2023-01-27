V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,110 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $61,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.0% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,753 shares of company stock valued at $112,544 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

BXMT stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.40%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Stories

