V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 450,637 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 921,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 858,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 149,124 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 842,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 49,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,921 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 56,520 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUV opened at $9.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

