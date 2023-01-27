V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $88.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.05.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

