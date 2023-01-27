V Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 60.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 247,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in General Mills by 188.4% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 264.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,821 shares of company stock worth $8,342,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

