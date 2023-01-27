V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 574 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,870,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,166,000 after acquiring an additional 92,803 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 77.6% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 208.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $104.59 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $109.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.13.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

