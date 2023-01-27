V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 183 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.08.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

