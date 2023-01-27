V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 598.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 46.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 2,519.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

