V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09.

Insider Activity

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 65.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 98.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in V.F. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in V.F. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.