USDD (USDD) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. One USDD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004269 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, USDD has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. USDD has a total market cap of $718.32 million and $18.52 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.68 or 0.00404013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,575.74 or 0.28358732 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.00586086 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

