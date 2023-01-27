Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.58. 581,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 481,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Uranium Royalty from $5.70 to $5.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Uranium Royalty Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 1st quarter worth $1,252,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Uranium Royalty by 272.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 124,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 56.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

