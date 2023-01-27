Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Up 6.3%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) was up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.52. Approximately 3,628,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,547,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Upstart from $33.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Upstart Trading Up 6.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. Upstart had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,493 shares of company stock worth $633,924 over the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Upstart by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,319,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

