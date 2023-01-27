Univest Financial Co. (UVSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on February 22nd

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

Univest Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Univest Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Univest Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $26.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $768.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Univest Financial has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $30.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $76.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UVSP. Stephens cut Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Univest Financial to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at Univest Financial

In other news, Director Robert C. Wonderling bought 4,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,913.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Univest Financial news, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $96,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Wonderling acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,913.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,061 shares of company stock worth $357,461. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Univest Financial by 333.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 59.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

