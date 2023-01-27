Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Natalye Paquin Purchases 535 Shares

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) Director Natalye Paquin purchased 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,257.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at $398,577.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Univest Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ UVSP traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $26.55. 25,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,839. The company has a market capitalization of $776.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $30.78.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Univest Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $76.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million. Research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.70%.

UVSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Univest Financial to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens downgraded Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,712 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

