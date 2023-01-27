Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Unitil has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Unitil has a payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.
Unitil Stock Performance
Shares of UTL stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. Unitil has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unitil
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Unitil by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
Unitil Company Profile
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
