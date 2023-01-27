Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Unitil has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Unitil has a payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of UTL stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. Unitil has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unitil

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Unitil by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

