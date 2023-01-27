Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,112 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 114.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 66,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 35,647 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNIT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Uniti Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,593. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.59%.

Uniti Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.