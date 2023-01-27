United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $350.00 at Barclays

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

URI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.36.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $431.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $431.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.45 and its 200 day moving average is $322.09.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 37.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $560,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.