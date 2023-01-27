United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating) shot up 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. 21,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 31,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
United Lithium Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.
United Lithium Company Profile
United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Bergby Lithium Project, located in Sweden. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining cell claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.
