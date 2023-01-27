Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the December 31st total of 51,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UNAM opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.06. Unico American has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

About Unico American

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded by Erwin Cheldin in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

