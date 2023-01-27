UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target Raised to $104.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s previous close.

UMBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMBF opened at $87.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $106.08.

Insider Activity

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.27 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 25.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director L Joshua Sosland acquired 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.81 per share, for a total transaction of $30,474.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,670.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director L Joshua Sosland acquired 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.81 per share, for a total transaction of $30,474.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,670.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,723 shares of company stock worth $306,370 over the last 90 days. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,809,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,108,000 after buying an additional 129,668 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,825,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at $457,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.