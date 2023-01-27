UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 13.3% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 597,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 331,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UGI Trading Down 0.0 %
UGI opened at $39.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01.
UGI Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on UGI. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UGI (UGI)
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
- Can Amazon Recover Amid Tech Stock Sell-off?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.