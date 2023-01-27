UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 13.3% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 597,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 331,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Trading Down 0.0 %

UGI opened at $39.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01.

UGI Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UGI. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

