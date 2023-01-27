UFO Gaming (UFO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $44.14 Million

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. UFO Gaming has a market capitalization of $44.14 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UFO Gaming has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UFO Gaming token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00405272 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.81 or 0.28441569 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00589312 BTC.

About UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming’s launch date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using US dollars.

