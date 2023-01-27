UBS Group Raises Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $92.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.38.

COLM stock opened at $90.85 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.91.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $955.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.92 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

