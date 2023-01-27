UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,900 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the December 31st total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS UBEOF opened at $12.81 on Friday. UBE has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84.

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins.

