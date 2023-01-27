Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up approximately 0.9% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.0% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 569,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,110. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

