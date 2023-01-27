Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.06% of Tyson Foods worth $14,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,042. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

