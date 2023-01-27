Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Major Shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep Sells 1,900 Shares

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $66,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,115,872 shares in the company, valued at $39,100,154.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $161,640.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 9,600 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $323,424.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,252 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $51,958.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 2,493 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $112,284.72.

Tucows Stock Down 2.2 %

Tucows stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.09. 61,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $80.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $357.14 million, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Tucows

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Rating ) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Tucows in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tucows during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tucows by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tucows during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tucows by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

