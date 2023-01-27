TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $161.18

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.18 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 176 ($2.18). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 176 ($2.18), with a volume of 149,754 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TTG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.10) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.34) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

TT Electronics Trading Down 3.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 170.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.31. The company has a market capitalization of £305.10 million and a P/E ratio of 2,983.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.