Truist Financial Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $29.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $33.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 32,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 37,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.