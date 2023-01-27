TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Shares Down 0.1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.48. 226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ – Get Rating) by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

