Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) PT Lowered to $67.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $68.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Triumph Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.20. Triumph Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial and technology company, focuses on payments, factoring, and banking. It operates through a portfolio of brands, including TriumphPay, Triumph, and TBK Bank. The company offers cash flow management services for the trucking industry comprising invoice factoring, fuel discount programs, truck and cargo insurance, and equipment finance, banking, and treasury services.

