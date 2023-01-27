Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,500 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVPKF opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

