Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,500 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Travis Perkins Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TVPKF opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
