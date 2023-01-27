TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 184,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 261,534 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

TransAlta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.97.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). TransAlta had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after acquiring an additional 812,221 shares in the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 15,033,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,954,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,238,000 after acquiring an additional 201,919 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,109,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,499,000 after acquiring an additional 100,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

