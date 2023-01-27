Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 119,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 75,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.78.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 6.0 %

TSCO opened at $226.72 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.08 and its 200-day moving average is $205.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.