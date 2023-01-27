Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.30-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 billion-$15.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.08 billion. Tractor Supply also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.30-10.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.61.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.13. 387,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,572. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.08 and a 200-day moving average of $205.74.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4,090.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 59,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 441,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after buying an additional 35,399 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 28,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

